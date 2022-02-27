Beating poverty to achieve education par excellence

Renowned academician’s humble, difficult upbringing has, in part, shaped her life and thoughts, manifested in her work

DATO Dr Madeline Berma’s concern about poverty, equality, inequality and rights is reflected in her work and fighting spirit. A very practical and independent-minded woman, she shows a high sense of resilience and adaptability as she goes about her research work among the people in the rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak, and the Orang Asli community in Peninsular Malaysia, taking note of their condition and deprivation.

She is in her prime, at 64, and is unconcerned about ‘age problems’ or her appearance. Her basic and down-to-earth demeanour says a lot. She is more troubled by the things that surround her, such as the lack of integrity and apathy to poverty and inequality.

Having done extensive research on economic development, focusing on rural development, indigenous communities and women, Madeline is also a sought-after panellist for television and radio talk shows, particularly on current topics related to economics. Well-articulated and self-possessed, she tackles issues that even many are afraid to talk about, both on the ground and publicly.

Madeline has great admiration for people who are intellectual in the real life-enriching sense of the word – people who take enormous time to contemplate and critically reflect on things, people with brains and professors alike. Such are the attributes that are found in the woman herself.

Her simplicity in appearance reflects her thoughts.

“I’m defined by what I think and how I do things. I don’t bother much about looks. I really am what I want to be.

“What bothers me most is what is happening around us. That’s why I’m so concerned about poverty, equality, inequality, rights and the sense of indifference to the problems.”

University study

Madeline earned her Bachelor of Economics at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) in 1982, Master of Arts at University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA in 1986, and PhD from the University of Hull, England, in 1997. She has been involved in consultancy jobs for the federal and state governments, worked as a lecturer in UKM until her retirement from the university in 2018.

Based in Kuala Lumpur since she was a fresh graduate, Madeline has held many key positions in the federal capital, including director of the Tun Fatimah Hashim Women Leadership Centre where she was selected to represent Malaysia to the United Nations (UN) Commission on the Status of Women from 2015 to 2017, and to the Women and Economy Forum in Russia in 2012.

During her tenure with the leadership centre, she also had the opportunity to work with Prof Muhammad Yunus, a Bangladeshi social entrepreneur and Nobel Laureate who founded Grameen Bank, where they discussed and suggested ways to help the single mothers in Malaysia as well as women who were in poverty.

Today, after her retirement from UKM, Madeline still contributes to the academic field as an associate consultant whilst furthering her crusade, particularly in the area of poverty, inequality and rights. She is presently the Sarawak Commissioner of Human Rights Commission of Malaysia, better known by its acronym Suhakam – an independent organisation of which the main functions are to protect, promote, monitor and investigate complaints on the violation of human rights in Malaysia.

In the course of working on her research, Madeline is often moved to see sufferings and hardships as a result of poverty at close quarters.

“It’s more than just doing academic research, it just behoves me to do something about the circumstances.”

She shares the issues on social media hoping to sensitise her students and society at large on the grim realities. She brings issues straight to the government in consultation with the agencies where further actions in the form of policies, programmes, projects, plans or intervention can be taken.

Multi-sector engagement to fight poverty

Madeline sees poverty as not just based on monetary income. It is related to violation of the rights to clean water, to education, and to basic human rights.

“I don’t only see with my eyes or hear with my ears or feel with my fingers; I also listen, see and feel with my heart,” she explains the reason for her cause and why she is so much into it.

She sees how the indigenous people are not against development. A few have benefitted from development, but many others have far too long been affected by mega development projects and now demand to be participants in and to benefit from a development that is sustainable.

“I always believe that each and every one of us can play a role. The problem is we are a bit indifferent. This brings to mind my favourite quote from Albert Einstein, which goes: ‘The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing’.

“We cannot solve world problems, but what we can do, we just do.

“We cannot leave it purely to the government to improve situations. The quadruple helix approach, which engages participation from the government, private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and society will be ideal, instead of the triple quadruple helix approach, which does not include society,” she adds.

Her humble and difficult upbringing has, in part, shaped her life and thoughts, which are manifested in her work.

Madeline aptly defines the early chapters of her life as ‘herstory rather than history’.

“Now, we’re talking about women, right? So it’s herstory,” she enlightens, alluding to the woman who was an inspiration for her to aim higher in her academic pursuit even later in her life, her paternal grandmother Deyon Anak Kana.

Both Madeline’s parents never went to school.

“My parents never instilled in their children the value of education as they did not know the value in the first place, but I had a dynamic grandmother whose main concern was to see me and my two brothers pass our public examinations, namely the Common Entrance and Sarawak Junior,” she recalls.

Deyon, who was an only child, was illiterate but she knew two ‘important’ things – the ticks and crosses in the children’s exercise books. The persistent grandma would make sure that they had more ticks than crosses as she was in the habit of opening their books each time they came back from school.

She would stick at nothing to see to it that they passed their important examinations.

“She would be the first person in the family to know the results of my public exams. In those days, the results would be published in the newspapers but before they were even published, my grandma would already know my grades.

“She would go straight to the school where the results were displayed on the principal’s board. She queued up with the students and asked them to check my name, whether I passed or not. She would also get herself a newspaper the next day all because my name was listed there,” she says in reminiscence of her grandmother.

Madeline excelled in all her public examinations, achievements that she attributed to her grandmother. By the time she graduated from St Mary’s School where she studied from Primary 3 to Form 5, she was already aware of the importance of education being very much influenced by her classmate, Hayati Majid, a top student and a top debater in school, who was also her best friend.

“While my parents only expected me to finish Form 5 and then be a nurse or a salesgirl, Hayati whose mother was then a teacher, encouraged me to go to university. We went to Form 6 in St Thomas’ School together and from there, we prepared ourselves for our big dream – to go to university. The rest is history,” she prides.

Grounded in her roots

Madeline never forgets her roots. Her father, an Iban from Sri Aman was a police constable with the Sarawak Field Force and his salary was meagre.

“We lived in the Field Force camp, where the setting was very communal. That’s why I’m a very people person,” she says, alluding to the beauty of communal living.

The nostalgia of her growing years – the schools she went to, her teachers and her life at the Field Force camp, the bittersweet experiences – had for the most part moulded her character and made her the person she is today.

Life was largely difficult then.

“We were never short of relatives from the rural areas staying with us whenever they came to town for important matters such as filling in government forms or going for medical treatment, sometimes for acute illness, at the general hospital.

“They would bring rice and farm produce with them. I used to carry the stuff from the bus station to our house, which was a pretty long distance.

“It was not just about having not much money; it was real hardship with no proper accessibility to the hospital or roads especially for those in the rural areas.

“I grew up listening to stories of life’s difficult circumstances and not having plenty myself, I watched how my mother showed generosity and kindness in giving to others.”

Her early exposure to hardship inculcated in her the sense of empathy for others.

“I give not because I have a lot – I give because I know what it is like not to have.

“I saw this in my late mother.”

All the challenges and difficulties in her career growth, she turned into incentives that only propelled her to work harder and make things better.

“I transform challenges into opportunities.”

Madeline has indeed come a long way, but her achievements did not come without a price.

She was doing her doctorate in England when her father was stricken by stroke for the third and fourth time sequentially in 1997. Her only hope then was to be able to complete her PhD expecting to be with her father in his time of need.

“If I didn’t pass, I had to stay back.

The moment she was informed that she passed the viva voce for her PhD, she cried uncontrollably not only because of the result but most of all, because of her stroke-stricken father whom she would be able to see soon.

But as fate had it, she received news of his passing not long after her plane landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Not only she was grieved by the death of her father, she was also deeply saddened because her father did not know that she had passed her PhD.

But she had made him proud when she passed all her public examinations during his lifetime. That became a comfort to her. Her thoughts went to her youngest brother who took care of their ailing father well during her absence.

She knew the difficulties and pains involved in caring for the infirmed.

Such are the virtues that have been rooted in her since small that her consideration for others has remained an intrinsic part of her even as she pursued her academic career.

She gets along well with others in both her professional and personal lives.

As a Sarawakian based in Kuala Lumpur for almost four decades, she blends in well with her Peninsular Malaysian counterparts – she is particularly close with the Malays.

“I even have ‘tudung’ (head coverings) in my car as I may need to wear one in respect of my Malay friends, especially when attending ceremonial dos. At UKM, we start and end the day with the Muslim ‘doa’ (prayer). I’m comfortable with it as the ‘niat’ (intention) is good,” she says.

Madeline grew up with Malay children and would not have it any other way.

But that does not make her less Iban or forget her roots.

“We in Sarawak need to be conscious not to let racism slip in. We ought to be proud of our identity and the rich cultural diversity that we have.”

Having come from a humble background where life was a struggle for her family and also her relatives in the rural village, Madeline grew to become a tough and resilient young woman capable of defying the odds and taking daring leaps forward in life, despite her parents’ illiteracy.

Her early handicap did not stop her from continuing her education till she graduated from university. Education was her sole hope of breaking free from the constraints of poverty and social adversity and achieving greater degrees of success.

There is no reason for the poor in her community to be poor if she can climb out of poverty and progress up the learning curve through good education.