Bukit Aman: JIPS does not protect, victimise personnel involved in offences

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): The Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) has not protected or victimise any officer or personnel who have committed offences and those found involved would receive the appropriate punishment, said Bukit Aman JIPS director Datuk Azri Ahmad.

“We have our rule of law which respect the basic justice of all parties regardless of whether they are criminals or otherwise, when there are statements pointing to the establishment of an offence or abuse of power.

“No parties have been victimised and police are fair to all parties…obviously investigation on abuse of power involving officers and personnel would have its own challenges,” he told Bernama recently.

Azri said holistic investigation according to the standard operating procedure would be conducted to ensure the stipulated offence received the appropriate punishment.

He said the principle of justice is the top priority in each investigation and police would not take action arbitrarily.

“I wish to stress that disciplinary investigation is different from criminal investigation and the process should be detailed and transparent,” he said.

Apart from that, the challenges faced by JIPS is the difficulty to get the cooperation of public witnesses or independent witnesses to complete the investigation as in some cases, some were prepared to be present to give statements but change their stand with personal excuses or could not be contacted later, Azri said.

He said some cases involve complaints which are incomplete as well as not providing the details of the subject concerned clearly or did not have sufficient statements for a certain investigation to proceed.

“For example, anonymous letters that do not have information of the sender, no information on the subject and the type of offence committed and so on,” he said.

Azri said if there are no basic information when a certain offence is committed, JIPS cannot start the investigation.

“As such, I am calling on members of the public or anybody making a complaint to provide basic information,” he said. – Bernama