Chong relays request for parking bays along Khoo Hun Yeang Street

KUCHING (Feb 27): The majority of shopkeepers along Khoo Hun Yeang Street (opposite the Open Air Market) here are requesting the Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) to draw parking bays in front of their shops, according to Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said this after he and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii visited all shops along Khoo Hun Yeang Street to collect feedback on the proposal.

“We have also collected the written request and petition from shopkeepers appealing to DBKU to draw parking bays in front of their shops to provide the convenience to their customers and also for easier loading and unloading.

“In our walkabout today, almost all the shopkeepers agreed to have a row of car park bays to be drawn in front of their shops,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong noted that, according to the shopkeepers, there was previously a bus stop and bus lane in front of their shops.

However, due to the unhealthy exhaust fumes from waiting buses (awaiting passengers), the bus stop was relocated to the opposite side of the road.

“As such, the road in front of their shops has sufficient space and width for a row of carparks to be delineated.

“We have collected the signatures of those in agreement with the proposal and shall submit the same to DBKU next week,” he said.

Chong, who is also MP for Stampin, expressed the hope that DBKU will accede to the request by the shopkeepers so as to provide more convenience to their customers.

“With the creation of these proposed parking bays, it will help the businesses, this is especially so given that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on all of them for the past two years,” he added.