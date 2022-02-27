Conflict on Wisma Tiong Hua building plan resolved

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 27): The 11-year-long conflict surrounding the construction plan of the landmark Wisma Tiong Hua building near Karamunsing here has finally been resolved after a Deed of Rescission and Revocation was signed between the Sabah United Chinese Chamber of Commerce (SUCCC), The United Sabah Chinese Communities Association (USCCA) and the developer, Arah Permai Sdn Bhd recently.

The agreement which came into effect on February 11, 2022 effectively cancelled the previous joint venture plan, and had made the association recover the 2.7 acres of golden land in Karamunsing without having need to pay for compensation.

While SUCCC president Tan Sri Andrew Liew was unable to be contacted for comment on the matter, according to sources familiar with the issue, the newly signed agreement had ended the conflict surrounding the land that had gone on for many years.

Sources said that the conflict was solved in Liew’s hands through his effective measures and courageous actions.

When Liew was re-elected as the president of SUCCC last year, he promised to solve the problem of construction delay of the Tiong Hua building within a few months.

The delay was mainly caused by conflicts between the landowner and the developer.

The developer had paid a total of RM3.7 million to the landowner from 2013 to 2019, including RM2 million to the landowner and RM500,000 to surveyor on September 30, 2013 and another RM1.2 million in compensation to the landowner on September 23, 2019.

On January 25, 2021, the landowner was informed by the Lands and Surveys Department that the official date of the 99-year-lease had been changed from January 1, 1997 to January 1, 2019.

To ensure smooth process of conversion of the land to commercial land, SUCCC and USCCA had paid the said RM4,112,000.

Sources said that while this move may cause misunderstanding among the SUCCC and USCCA members, the main purpose of the payment was so that the change of date on the 99-year-lease will be approved by the government.

The developer is now willing to cancel the said project and only ask the landlord to refund RM4.112 million within 60 days, or interest will be charged.