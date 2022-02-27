Covid-19: Sabah records 2,874 new cases, one new workplace cluster

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 27): One new Covid-19 workplace cluster was declared in Tenom on Sunday, said Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said the new cluster involved workers of Sino Hydro Kem Dua Tolokoson and reported 138 cumulative cases so far.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said the index case was a male foreigner, 59, who tested positive through symptomatic screening on Feb 19.

Close contact screenings among his co-workers found another 137 positive cases.

“All patients have been isolated and given treatment whereas asymptomatic close contacts have been ordered to quarantine.

“Preliminary investigation found that the infection started at the construction site,” said Masidi.

To date, there are 42 active clusters in Sabah.

On the daily cases, Masidi said new cases in the state dipped to 2,874 on Sunday, a decrease of 861 cases from Saturday.

He said Sabah recorded new infections below the 3,000 mark for the first time since Feb 10 this year.

“The percentage of sporadic infections remains high at 58.8 per cent and it is uncertain whether the downward trend for the past few days will persist,” he said.

Masidi added there was still a high number of late cases, which would affect the daily figure until all the backlog has been cleared.

Based on the current situation and for the purpose of data collection, he said all cases recorded within five days were considered as actual cases by the State Health Department.

Masidi said 21 of the 27 districts in Sabah reported a decrease in new cases, with a few seeing a significant drop in infections.

He said nine districts registered triple-digit cases, with Kota Kinabalu leading with 775 cases followed by Tuaran (324), Penampang (272), Putatan (210), Tenom (160), Papar (151), Kota Belud (131), Tawau (127) and Keningau (120).

Sixteen districts reported double-digit cases, whereas Kalabakan and Semporna recorded four cases and three cases respectively.

Of the 2,874 new cases, 2,859 or 99.47 per cent fell under Category 1 and 2, six in Category 3, seven in Category 4 and two in Category 5.

On another note, Masidi said 42,823 out of the 411,400 children between the age of five and 11 have received their vaccination under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Program for Children (PICKids) in Sabah.

“A total of 353 cases today involve unvaccinated children under 11 years old, 171 of whom are children under the age of five who are not eligible for vaccination yet.”