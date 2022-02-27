Covid-19: Sarawak records 475 new cases, no deaths

KUCHING (Feb 27): Sarawak recorded 475 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee said 248 of the new cases were asymptomatic (Category 1) while another 224 cases were classified under Category 2 (mild symptoms).

One case each was reported under Category 3 (pneumonia), Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) and Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support).

To date, the state has recorded 259,370 cases.

On the breakdown of cases by district, Kuching continued to top the list with 191 cases followed by Miri (105), Sibu (86), Bintulu (20), Kapit (16), Limbang (10), Samarahan (9), Sarikei and Kanowit (7), Lawas (6), Serian (5), Song (4), Lundu (3), Mukah, Bau, Subis, Saratok and Meradong (2) and one case each in Pakan, Julau, Matu, Dalat, Telang Usan and Belaga.

No new Covid-19 clusters were reported today and the number of active clusters in Sarawak remains at three.

SDMC also said no deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Sunday.

The committee stated the police issued 21 compounds for failing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Eighteen of the violations were for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering manually when entering a premises; two compounds for premises owners failing to display the maximum number of customers allowed; and one compound for not wearing face mask.

SDMC said a total of 28 new Person Under Surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded on Sunday and there are currently a total of 212 PUS cases quarantined state-wide.