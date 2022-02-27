CovidNow: Over 75 pct of S’wak’s population received at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (Feb 27): Over 75 per cent of Sarawak’s total population have been administered with at least two vaccine doses against Covid-19, according to CovidNow, the Ministry of Health’s official website for data and insights on Covid-19.

CovidNow pointed out that 75.7 per cent of the state’s population had received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine as at 8.32am today.

Notably, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) has been well received in Sarawak, which recorded the highest vaccination rate of 43 per cent (administered the first dose), for children aged five to 11.

On top of that, as many as 90.2 per cent of adolescents (aged between 12 and 17) in Sarawak had also been administered at least two doses.

According to CovidNow, Sarawak’s 90.9 per cent of adults have been given at least two vaccine doses.

As of yesterday (Feb 26), more than 5.95 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across the state.

Of the total, over 2.3 million were first doses followed by more than 2.13 million second doses and over 1.5 million booster doses.

For this month (February), 91.4 per cent of the vaccines administered were Pfizer-BioNTech.

Overall, 53.1 per cent of the vaccine doses administered in Sarawak were Sinovac followed by 45.2 per cent Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.7 per cent AstraZeneca.