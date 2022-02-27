Dr Noor Hisham: Downward trend continues as Malaysia records 27,299 new Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): The country’s downward trend of new Covid-19 cases continues with 27,299 cases recorded today.

This is a drop of 3,345 new cases as the country registered 30,644 Covid-19 infections yesterday.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that today’s numbers bring the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in the country to 3,395,170.

He added that 56 people died from the deadly disease yesterday, with 13 of them dying before arriving at hospitals for treatment.

He added that there are 348 patients currently being treated in intensive care units (ICU) nationwide, with 153 confirmed to have Covid-19 while the remaining 195 either suspected, probable or under investigation for the disease.

Of that, Dr Noor Hisham said that 203 of them need ventilator assistance, of which 91 of them are Covid-19 positive patients.

He said that of the 27,299 cases today, only 129 are in category 3, 4 and 5 — which require hospitalisation.

Dr Noor Hisham said Covid-19 cases at ICUs in five states have reached or exceeded 50 per cent capacity, which were ― Kelantan at 94 per cent, Melaka at 71 per cent, Johor at 67 per cent, Kuala Lumpur at 58 per cent and Putrajaya at 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, there are 12 states with over 50 per cent of non-ICU beds used for Covid-19 patients, them being Kelantan (113 per cent ), Selangor (104 per cent), Putrajaya (99 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (90 per cent), Perak (88 per cent), Pahang (71 per cent), Johor (69 per cent), Sabah (64 per cent), Terengganu (61 per cent), and Sarawak and Penang (both at 59 per cent).

Seven new clusters were reported yesterday, bringing the total active clusters to 494.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (R-nought or R0) has dropped to 1.08. – Malay Mail