Karim: State govt to allocate special fund to youth entrepreneurs

KUCHING (Feb 27): The Sarawak government will disburse a special fund to develop and empower youth entrepreneurs in the state, says Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the special fund would be announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg soon.

He said the fund could be used to create a platform for youth entrepreneurs to showcase their business or to further develop their entrepreneurship skills.

“We do have a youth venture capital in the (Youth and Sports) ministry, but it is meant to develop youths with talent; those who have skills in art, culture, and innovation. It has been in existence for the last three years. We are giving this to those who are keen to develop their talents.

“As for my new portfolio (Entrepreneur Development), I have discussed it with the chief minister and he has promised to allocate some funds for the portfolio.

“I believe the fund can be used to create a platform (for youth entrepreneurs) or to come out with incentives for those who are already in there to help them develop themselves,” he said when met after officiating at the Roombark Bundle and Food Fest at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya here yesterday afternoon.

Adding on, Abdul Karim said the special fund would not be used for youths to start their business, but to facilitate them by providing a platform to conduct their sales and develop their entrepreneurial skills.

“When we bring them (youth entrepreneurs) together in one place, there will be a crowd; when there is a crowd, more people will come over. And that is a good platform for them to sell.

Earlier in his opening speech, Abdul Karim commended the efforts done by Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) and its youth wing for organising the Roombark Bundle and Food Fest.

He said this event serves as a platform for youth entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses and conduct their sales.

“The way young entrepreneurs think are different from the normal way of entrepreneurship; they love anything done online, online marketing, online and direct sales, and bundle sales,” he said.

DUBS president Datu Abang Helmi Ikhwan and DUBS youth chief Nizam Khalyd were also present at the event.