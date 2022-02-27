Khairy: MySejahtera health checks vital during Covid-19 quarantine to cut risks of dying

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): In an effort to reduce Covid-19 brought-in-dead cases, the Health Ministry repeated its plea today for those undergoing home quarantine to regularly report their conditions to allow for early intervention if needed.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the daily health assessment performed via the MySejahtera app was a key strategy to identify those in self-isolation that require medical assistance before it is too late.

“To all Covid-19 positive patients undergoing self-quarantine, please always fill up your status using the health assessment tool twice a day. This allows us to constantly monitor if you have shortness of breath, low oxygen levels or a continuous high fever, these are all early warning signs.

“When we get these warning signs, the Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) will call them immediately,” he said during a press conference after visiting the CAC at the Simpang Renggam Health Clinic in Johor.

He said only 55 per cent of those serving the home quarantines were submitting their daily assessments, short of the 70 per cent the ministry was targeting.

The twice-daily check-ins were not to burden the Covid-19 patients, but to allow health authorities to catch signs of deterioration that individuals might not recognise, he added.

“Family members, don’t wait. If you see deterioration, inform us or bring straight to a CAC immediately,” he said.

Malaysia has already recorded 32,634 deaths due to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 6,673 or over 20 per cent who were brought-in-dead.

Daily deaths, which had fallen to the single-digit range before the current Omicron surge, have risen again since last week and rose to 43 yesterday, including 13 brought-in-dead.

This morning, the country also reported 27,299 new infections, bringing the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in the country to 3,395,170. — Malay Mail