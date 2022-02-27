Man arrested for allegedly selling illegal lottery

KUCHING (Feb 27): A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets at a house in Jambusan Lama, Bau around 10am Friday.

Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement yesterday said the suspect, who does not have past criminal records, would be investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“Seized by police from him was a piece of paper which is believed to contain the betting numbers,” said Poge, adding that some money was also seized from him.

The suspect is liable to a fine not less than RM20,000 or a maximum RM200,000 or a jail sentence of not more than five years on conviction.