Minister gives assurance of strict SOP in place throughout four-day Citrawarna event

KUCHING (Feb 27): Federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri assures all that the four-day Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 at Kuching Waterfront has been conducted under strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Moreover, she stressed that all provisions under the directive applied not only the vendors, participants and visitors, but also to all VIPs attending the event, including herself.

She added that all the stringent measures, pertaining to events like the Citrawarna, had been approved by the National Security Council (MKN).

“I have received feedback from many who express fear over the wider spread of Covid-19 and the increase in cases with regard to this event.

“I want to state here if we do not do this today for the first time after the lockdown, and we want to do it in the year-end, the fear factor is still there – for all we know, we do not know what else is coming from other viruses.

“That is why we need to give ourselves this chance of organising it.

“We have gone through two years to learn to manage, (and) how to live in the new normal,” said the minister in a press conference held on the last day of Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 at Kuching Waterfront today.

Nancy said the SOP set for this programme had to go through many processes before it was finalised.

“Some of the federal ministers invited to the event said our SOPs are very strict, but they’re MKN-approved SOPs. We are very happy so far.

“Of course, if the people outside this event did not comply, that’s beyond our control.

“I have alerted my staff and those from other enforcement bodies that should they spot anyone not adhering to the SOPs, they must not hesitate to inform them – including me or my staff.

“I don’t mind being reminded, it’s nothing wrong to remind each other.

“We take care of ourselves; we remind each other to ensure social distancing and everyone wearing face masks.

“For example, if we want to go to the Handicraft place, despite having scanned (the MySejahtera QR code) and check your temperature at the entrance to the event’s venue, you still need to scan all these again before entering the Handicrafts booth.

“That’s why we use these safety measures as the benchmark for the SOP set for activities like this one,” she elaborated.

The Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 is expected to record attendance of some 50,000 visitors throughout the four days.