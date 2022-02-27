Mukah primary school teacher loses RM110,000 after falling victim to Macau Scam syndicate

MUKAH (Feb 27): A primary school teacher here lost RM110,000 after falling victim to a Macau Scam syndicate.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the teacher received a call from from the suspect on Feb 12 claiming to be an Inland Revenue Board (IRB) officer.

“The suspect told the victim that she had tax arrears amounting to RM36,690. She was also informed that she had a company registered under her name,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Muhamad Rizal said the victim was then asked to contact the Pahang police headquarters since the company was based in that state.

“The victim panicked when the suspect told her that she was also involved in money laundering and drug-related activities.

“She then gave him all her personal details including banking details and Transaction Authorisation Code (TAC) purportedly for their investigation and freezing of her account,” he said.

He said the victim only realised that she was scammed when she checked her bank account and found out that RM110,000 had been transferred to a bank account owned by an unknown individual.

The victim had lodged a police report and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.