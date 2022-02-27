RM200,000 expected from handicrafts’ sales in Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022

KUCHING (Feb 27): Federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture expects to record RM200,000 in revenue deriving from total sales of handicrafts transacted throughout the four days of Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 here.

According to minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, the first day of the event (Feb 24) registered transactions worth RM34,000 and as at Saturday, the amount reached RM162,000.

“We are targeting RM200,000 (from sales of handicrafts) by the end of today to gauge the response to our handicraft enterprises, hoping this would encourage our handicraft makers to do more including those who are involved in providing materials for ‘sape’ which, as you can see, is gaining popularity.

“I believe, God-willing, that we can achieve RM200,000 today.

“This (Citrawarna event) is a way that we can help the rural folk and the youths, many of whom are indirectly involved in our activities,” she said at a press conference held on the last day of Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022, at Kuching Waterfront today.

Nancy said for the Kuching event, however, there were only 53 local entrepreneurs participating largely due to the National Handicraft Day being held in Kuala Lumpur during the same weekend.

On the activities run in connection with Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 here, she said they all meant to help rural folk and the youths.

“I can see that there are many youths involved in this ‘Citrawarna’ – some in area of technology, some in the construction of stages and programme sites.

“We want to create a new product for them, especially those who are currently jobless – at least they have something to do during this time; its business for them.

“Let’s help and promote these businesses because like the small-time handicraft entrepreneurs and our batik makers, they are the ones who get the income.

“It is also hoped that event like this would be a benchmark for them in view of the approaching festive celebrations like Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak,” she said.

Adding on, Nancy believed that Sarawak had been chosen to host the Citrawarna festival due to its uniqueness.

“Sarawak had always been famous for its ‘spirit of unity in diversity’.”

On the 50,000-visitor target for the event, Nancy said: “We have surpassed that.

“In fact, (there were) more than 50,000 people, including those coming from outside Sarawak.”