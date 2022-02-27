Sape concert at Citrawarna 2022 finale makes entry to Malaysia Book of Records

KUCHING (Feb 27): The sape concert staged to mark the closing of Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 at Kuching Waterfront last night, made it to the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for having the ‘Most Number of Sape Players in a Performance’.

The show, themed ‘Rentak Kamek Urang’ (Our Rhythm), gathered a total of 257 sape players.

This record-entering feat was confirmed by MBOR chief operating officer Christoper Wong Hong Wai, who then handed over the certificate of recognition to Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture deputy secretary-general Datuk Saraya Arbi, who represented the minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The presentation was witnessed by the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts of Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Arts under the ‘Merakyatkan Seni Budaya’ programme, the concert had the sape players assigned to several locations, including a large group of them being placed on the grand stage, and some of them at the Darul Hana Bridge across the Sarawak River.

At the event, Abdul Karim also presented some contributions to several sape players associations.