Several families left homeless after fire razes their wooden house in Kampung Baru in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 27): Several families were left homeless after their wooden house in Kampung Baru was razed by fire this afternoon.

A team of firemen from Bintulu fire station were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at around 1pm.

It is believed that the fire was started from one of the units that was rented out to other tenants.

The villagers managed to save only a few items from the house as the strong wind had caused the fire to spread rapidly to the whole building.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

MORE TO COME