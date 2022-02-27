Uggah: Some 249,000 individuals in Sarawak yet to receive Covid-19 booster dose

KUCHING (Feb 27): Some 249,000 individuals in Sarawak have yet to be administered with the Covid-19 booster dose, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In view of this, the Deputy Chief Minister urged these individuals to go for the booster jab as a measure to better protect themselves amid the surge of Covid-19 Omicron cases.

“Please make full use of the opportunities given by the government. The booster dose is to restrengthen your double vaccination doses,” he said when opening the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Kampung Tengah Spaoh sub-branch’s triennial delegates conference in Betong.

Uggah, who is State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, quoted the state Health Department as saying that 86.3 per cent of the state’s adult population had been given the booster dose, as of yesterday.

Despite such vaccination rate, he called on all to continue observing and complying with all standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to him, the current Omicron variant is very transmissible.

He said Sarawak recorded 476 new Covid-19 cases today, while yesterday’s figure stood at 483.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, thanked voters in his constituency for their full support for him in the 12th state election.

He said although he was challenged by two other candidates in the Dec 18 polls last year, voters had decided to support him as the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate from PBB.

He said voters were aware that GPS is under the good leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who had proven himself to be a people-centric, caring and visionary leader for all Sarawakians.

“They have wanted him to continue leading the state,” Uggah added.

Prior to attending the function, Uggah visited the RM6.2-million Spaoh Waterfront Park and the RM5-million Spaoh Market, which is under construction.