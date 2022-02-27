Upholding Sarawak’s bergendang, bermukun tradition a must, says minister

KUCHING (Feb 27): It is important for Sarawak to continue its ‘bergendang’ and ‘bermukun’ tradition down to the later generations.

In pointing this out, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says Sarawakians can consider themselves lucky because these folk arts are still practised in almost every part of the state.

“For your information, the tradition of playing the ‘gendang’ (traditional drums) and ‘bermukun’ (traditional performing art comprising singing, dancing and playing of musical instruments, led by ‘gendang’) only exists in Sarawak (and) not available in other states.

“Such art is authentic and should be picked up and maintained and continued,” he said at the opening of Festival Gendang Sarawak at Kuching Waterfront yesterday.

The event, held in connection with Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022, was launched by federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Adding on, Abdul Karim also said customs, heritage and tradition should move in tandem with the increasing challenges of globalisation.

“If we look at developed countries, regardless of the extent of progress achieved, the traditional and cultural arts are very intact and firmly sculpted in their hearts; they are not lost despite the change of time.

“In my opinion, it is art and culture that makes a country balanced in terms of its progress.”

Meanwhile Nancy, who is Batang Sadong MP, said the festival was meant to provide the platform for the people, especially the younger generation, to appreciate the art of ‘Gendang Melayu Sarawak’, recognised as a ‘National Heritage’ since 2012.

“At the same time, this festival aims to float the idea that cultural tourism is capable of becoming one of the segments of tourist attractions.

“This event is also important to the community in the context of conservation and encouraging cultural development to further diversify tourism products.

“It is in line with Thrust 4 of the National Cultural Policy (DAKEN), which is ‘Cultural Development and Expansion’,” she pointed out.

Nancy said this was also a part of the initiative to ensure the sustainability of the nation’s arts, culture and heritage.

“I hope that cultural and arts activities such as this ‘Festival Gendang Sarawak’ could benefit and motivate all levels of society not only in terms of empowering human capital development, but also to inspire others in generating income through cultural tourism.

“I also call for the holding of this festival to be done through strategic cooperation at all levels, since this certainly can foster cooperation between government departments, the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOS) in promoting arts and culture.

“This effort is also important to ensure that the festival would gain attention and is always anticipated by cultural arts activists including those from neighbouring Indonesia and Brunei,” she said.

The event yesterday also included the handing-over of prizes to winners of various competitions held throughout the festival, as well as a series of performances by local artistes.