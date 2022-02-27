Worried but defiant, Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland

PRZEMYSL, Poland (Feb 27): Tens of thousands of civilians have been fleeing Ukraine for Poland, many on packed trains arriving at the border city of Przemysl, where despite the pressures, morale is remarkably high.

“It’s awful but we’re also standing up for our country and proud of our friends,” said 34-year-old Anna, whose male friends stayed behind in Kyiv to fight back against Russian troops.

Most of those arriving at the train station in the southeastern city are women and children, as well as some elderly people. Fighting-age men are a rarer sight.

“It’s their duty but they also want to, they want to defend our home,” Anna told AFP.

“We don’t want to be running from country to country and asking for support, but support is really needed this time,” said the refugee, who said she had had to leave her cat behind.

According to Poland, more and more refugees are coming. On Saturday morning, officials said that since Russia’s invasion, 100,000 people had crossed the border into Poland. A couple hours later, that number was already at 115,000.

A large parking lot near the Przemysl train station has been the scene of many joyous, tear-filled reunions, as refugees are met by loved ones from all parts of Poland and even other countries, including Denmark, Italy and Germany.

There is also considerable car traffic at the Medyka border crossing near Przemysl, where many have driven over to pick up friends and family from Ukraine.

Those who arrive with nowhere to go can count on the help of volunteers — both members of NGOs and private citizens. They have been offering soup and sandwiches, free rides to other cities, plus any necessary information.

Both a hall at the train station and a local elementary school have been fitted out with beds where refugees can rest and recover from their ordeal.

“It was very dangerous. Attacks were everywhere,” said Diana, 37, who had fled the Ukrainian capital.

“My mother is still in Kyiv and we are worrying about her,” she told AFP. – AFP