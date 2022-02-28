Abd Karim: Sarawak’s tourism sector showing signs of recovery

KUCHING (Feb 28): Sarawak’s tourism sector is showing signs of recovery as more visitors are coming to the state.

According to Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the number of visitors coming to the state has increased by almost 500 per cent in January and February this year.

“In the past two years, we suffered difficulties regarding the number of visitors. We could see the sharp decline in the numbers (during the Covid-19 pandemic).

“However, we now see new developments – in January and February this year, the number of those coming to the state increased by more than 400 per cent, almost 500 per cent, compared to the same period last year,” Abdul Karim told reporters in a press conference after the ‘Rentak Kamek Orang’ Sape Concert at Kuching Waterfront here last night.

Recalling that the state used to record an average of about 4.5 million visitors annually before the Covid-19 pandemic, he expressed hope that the state can achieve 1.2 million visitors this year.

“The number of visitors coming into Sarawak has a large multiplier effect, and from the 1.2 million visitors, we believe we can generate an income of about RM2 billion,” he said.

He also hoped that other big events such as the Sarawak Regatta, Borneo Jazz Festival and Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) will take place this year.

The ‘Rentak Kamek Orang’ Sape Concert last night marked the conclusion for the four-day Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 event.

Abdul Karim, on behalf of the state government, thanked the federal government and those involved in making the event a success.