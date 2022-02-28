Agong: Transition to endemic phase needs to be implemented carefully

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): Malaysia’s transition from the pandemic to endemic phase of Covid-19 needs to be implemented carefully, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His Majesty said Malaysia was ranked 13th out of 122 countries in the Nikkei Asia’s Covid-19 recovery index and the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme had successfully achieved complete vaccination coverage of up to 98 per cent of the adult population.

As a defensive measure against the threats of new variants, Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged all Malaysians to get the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“To maintain immunity at the optimal level and as a defensive measure against the threats of new variants, I call on my people to get the booster dos under the ongoing (immunisation) programme implemented by the government.

“Even though we are more and more prepared to enter the endemic phase, I hope that the transition will be implemented carefully,” he said in the royal address when gracing the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament here today. – Bernama

