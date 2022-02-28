Another owner complains land encroached by squatters

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): Another owner complained that his land behind Kampung Cenderakasih in Likas has been encroached by squatters.

Mr Lou approached Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) for help after another land owner, Mr Foo, highlighted a similar predicament earlier.

Kota Kinabalu City Hall’s (DBKK) enforcement officers accompanied by SAPP Likas CLC deputy chairman and Community Development Officer Dexter Chin, on Monday morning went to serve eviction notices to squatter families who illegally set up houses in the privately owned lands during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Eighty-six eviction notices were handed to the squatters by enforcement officers headed by director Abdul Mukti Muchlish.

Dexter said there are 63 illegal houses located on Foo’s lot, and another 23 occupy Lou’s lot.

“Although Lou has erected a ‘Private property. Do not trespass’ signboard but it failed to achieve the desired effect,” he said, adding both Lou and Foo will be setting up fences to enclose the lands after the evacuation.

These squatters were given a grace period to evacuate voluntarily before the start of the fasting month or action according to the law will be taken by these two landlords.

“According to the records collected, there are 18 Malaysian families and 30 foreign families, while the residents of the remaining 38 houses are not present,” said Dexter.

He said his team will continue to monitor the progress of this case, to ensure that the interests of landlords and the welfare of the locals are protected.

Present at the scene were SAPP vice youth chief Charles Yong and Likas Kapitan Liau Hock Vun.