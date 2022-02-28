Australian High Commissioner visits SBC as part of Sarawak tour

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Dr Justin Lee, visited the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) at Jalan Puncak Borneo here as part of the itinerary of his working visit to Sarawak.

The ambassador and his wife Jeane Lee, together with other members of the Australian delegation, were accompanied by Assistant Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden during the visit.

The SBC is an agency under the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak (MEITD).

During the visit, the visitors were briefed by SBC deputy corporate executive officer Margerita Naming, with assistance from senior research officer Michele Meijir and MEITD principal assistant secretary (innovation) Asha Devi Kaushal.

Lee and his entourage were later brought to Laila Taib Ethnobotanical Garden, Algae Processing Lab and Algae Cultivation Facility.

At the end of the visit, Lee and Francis were given the honour to plant trees to commemorate the visit.

Other members of the Australian delegates were the commission’s second secretary Luke McGreevy, counsellor-designate (education and science) Fiona Morris and Australian Honorary Consul in Kuching, Datuk Dr Philip Ting.