By refusing to go on record, former IGP’s ‘cartel’ within police force claims hold no water, says EAIC

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) said former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has no right to make comments on the alleged existence of “cartels” within the police force as he refused to share any information with them.

In a statement, the EAIC said Abdul Hamid declined to have his testimony recorded and did not reveal any evidence when it spoke to him about his assertions that “cartels” exist within the police force.

“He did not name any officers and admitted he never raised the issue when he was IGP nor in meetings with the department heads of Bukit Aman.

“As such, the panel found that Abdul Hamid did not take the necessary actions as IGP despite knowing of the existence of the cartels nor did he notify Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) so it could conduct a thorough investigation,” the committee said.

“He as the IGP also never brought this cartel issue up in Police Force Commission (SPP) meetings. There are witnesses in our investigations who questioned Hamid’s motives behind revealing all this.

“In addition the EAIC wishes to state that Abdul Hamid refused to have his statement recorded in connection with this issue.”

Last week, Abdul Hamid chided the EAIC’s investigations into the “cartel” issue, calling its findings “shallow and incorrect” after the agency revealed it could not confirm the existence of a purported “cartel” in the force as claimed by Abdul Hamid last year before retiring.

He said there were bad elements that disrupted the process of appointments and promotion of police officers.

Prior to retiring in March 2021, Abdul Hamid made a series of startling allegations that included the claim a “cartel” of officers was conspiring with criminals to topple him.

He also alleged that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was trying to influence promotions in the police service. – Malay Mail