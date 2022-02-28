CM: Overall security In Sabah under control

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has expressed satisfaction with the overall security in the state.

“Based on the briefing by the Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Idris Abdullah and his officers, I am glad to hear that we are in the good hands of the PDRM,” he said during his working visit to the Sabah police contingent headquarters in Kepayan near here on Monday.

Among the issues raised during the meeting was the reinstatement of the ban on pump boats in Sabah that was approved by the State Security Committee last year.

The Chief Minister requested that the police prepare a paper on the matter to be presented during the State security meeting this year because he said alternatives must be given in order for the ban to be executed.

On another note, he also directed the Sabah police to heighten surveillance in the run-up to the presidential election of the neighbouring country, the Philippines.

He wanted the police to monitor the situation since the issue of Sabah claim would always be a hot topic used by the Philippines presidential candidates to gain support from voters.

“The heat from the Philippines presidential election that will be held on May 9, 2022, needs to be monitored closely by our police, especially the Special Branch,” he said.

On the issue of Sabah being used as a transit for illicit drug trafficking, Hajiji hoped the police would continue to monitor the situation because the spillover of the substances into the state would create major social issues.

He also directed State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong who was at the briefing to look into the land application to build a new base for the marine police in the city and for the Nabawan General Operations Force base.

“The applications must be given priority because this involved security and the state’s sovereignty,” he said.

On the issue of firearms licenses, Hajiji agreed that the power to approve the license be given to the Sabah Commissioner of Police just like in Sarawak.

“I will bring up the matter to the Prime Minister and Home Affairs Minister,” he said.

Also present were State Federal Secretary Dato’ Sarul Bahiyah Abu, State Internal Affairs and Research Secretary Datuk Awang Shaminan Sahari as well as senior Sabah police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Jauteh Dikun.