Covid-19 infectivity rate drops, too early to say we’ve past Omicron peak, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) was at 1.06 yesterday, a 0.02 decrease from the 1.08 Rt reported on Saturday.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in his tweet said although the country’s daily Rt had steadily dropped to 1.05, it is too early to say that Malaysia has gone past the Omicron variant peak even with 96 per cent of active cases are recovering at home and hospital capacity is currently under control.

“If the trend continues, full border opening and more relaxed domestic measures will follow,” he said.

Meanwhile, on his social media updates, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Perak reported the highest Rt value at 1.32, followed by Labuan (1.27), Sarawak (1.24) and Terengganu (1.22).

Malaysia reported 24,466 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, with only 105 cases were of categories three, four and five, whereas 24,361 cases were of categories one and two. – Bernama