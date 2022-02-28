Covid-19: Sabah records 2,174 new cases, 7 districts with 3-digit cases

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 28): New Covid-19 cases in Sabah has decreased by 700 to 2,174 today.

Yesterday, the state recorded 2,874 new cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said seven districts registered three-digit cases, namely Kota Kinabalu (555), Penampang (252), Putatan (223), Papar (204), Tuaran (181), Keningau (105) and Kota Belud (101).

Seventeen districts recorded two-digit infections, two districts with single-digit numbers while Semporna was the only district with zero new case.

Although the number of daily cases has dropped significantly, Masidi said percentage of sporadic cases at 62.74 per cent remained high and could trigger a rise in new cases anytime.

He added that the fall in daily infections was due to the decreasing backlogs in the daily statistics of several districts such as Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 2,150 or 98.9 per cent of the 2,174 of the new cases fell under Category 1 and 2, eight in Category 3, 10 in Category 4 and six in Category 5.

To date, he said 45,381 of the 411,400 children between the age of five and 11 in Sabah have been vaccinated.

He said 246 of the cases on Monday involved unvaccinated children under 11 years old, 121 of whom were under the age of five who were not eligible for vaccination yet.