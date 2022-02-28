King: Malaysia’s election to UNHRC, a reflection of international community’s confidence

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 28): Malaysia’s third time election as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term is a reflection of the international community’s confidence in the country’s diplomatic authority.

Therefore, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said Malaysia needs to use the platform to play an active role in voicing the interests of small countries and the oppressed.

The King also said that Malaysia should take the opportunity as a member of the world body to ensure that the country’s interests continue to be safeguarded.

“I would like to congratulate Malaysia on being elected for the third time to be a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the term 2022 to 2024,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah in his royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament here today.

His Majesty also expressed his confidence that Malaysia’s international relations will continue to shine with the implementation of the Foreign Policy Framework.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the new emphasis and approach on important matters including Health Diplomacy; Digital Economy; Cultural Diplomacy; Cyber ​​Security and Peaceful Coexistence should be given focus.

Apart from that, the King also said that the level of capability and readiness of the country’s security and defence should always be given priority.

His Majesty said it included strengthening capacity building, acquisition of new assets, maintenance and upgrading of security assets so that the country was always in the highest level of preparedness to face any threats from within and outside the country.

“The concept of comprehensive defence must also be strengthened through bilateral and multilateral cooperation platforms so that the country’s security and sovereignty are safeguarded,” he said.

Meanwhile, the King also said that the government would continue to strengthen and support learning through the cultivating of good practices and values ​​as well as a safe and conducive school environment.

His Majesty said all parties should support the government’s efforts to bridge the student learning gap that exists as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also commended the establishment of the National TVET Council, Graduate Marketability Strategic Plan 2021-2025 and the Higher Learning Institutions (IPT) Entrepreneurship Action Plan 2021-2025, aimed at producing holistic and balanced graduates.

In the meantime, Al-Sultan Abdullah said efforts to improve the well-being of children and the elderly, empower women and persons with disabilities (PwDs) as well as strengthen family institutions need to be intensified.

“The government’s noble efforts through the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill is highly commendable. This effort will be able to provide benefits and protection to those affected,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also wants a policy to set 30 per cent of women in positions at decision-making levels to be continued to recognise the role and contribution of the group in the development of the country.

Regarding youth participation in the country’s development, His Majesty supported the government’s efforts to introduce the New Youth Development Model (MBPB) 2030 and described the implementation of Undi 18 as opening a new dimension to youth in determining the future and leadership of the country. – Bernama