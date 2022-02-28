Latest imaging system enhances BMC’s surgical services, care

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) has introduced the Medtronic O-arm mobile surgical imaging system, set to facilitate its provision of patient-care and healthcare delivery.

Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who officiated at the launch ceremony yesterday, commended BMC for having acquired the O-arm unit.

“Although the hospital (BMC) has only been running for eight years, it has made extraordinary contributions in the field of medicine, and saved countless lives.

“Owned by Sarawakians, the BMC has grown rapidly since its establishment in 2013.

“The hospital has excellent medical staff; it adheres to the concept of ‘patients-first’ and provides services to thousands of people,” he said in his speech for the event, which was also attended by Mayor of Kuching South Dato Wee Hong Seng, BMC managing director Dr Peter Tang and its executive director Robert Lau.

In his remarks, Dr Tang said the acquisition of the multi-dimensional surgical imaging technology platform was the first in Malaysia, pointing out that the O-arm unit was not available in other parts of the country.

He also said BMC was committed to providing the best medical facilities available in the market.

The O-arm surgical imaging system is a multi-dimensional surgical imaging platform for spine, orthopaedic, trauma and neurological surgeries.

It is stated that the advanced surgical imaging system features the ‘C-arm’ technology with intra-operative imaging, coupled with surgical navigation.

These are meant to provide surgeons with crucial information required in executing safe and accurate surgeries, and also reducing the need for revision surgery.

For patients, this means smaller incision, faster recovery and enhanced surgical outcomes.

With the acquisition of this first multi-dimensional surgical imaging technology in Malaysia, BMC is now offering enhanced surgical care to a wider range of patients.