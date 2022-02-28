Lee: Crucial for community leaders to act as bridge

MIRI (Feb 28): It is crucial for community leaders to act as a bridge between the government and the people, says Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

In his address during Chinese Community Leaders Association’s installation cum Chinese New Year luncheon on Saturday at a hotel here, Lee said the role of community leaders is attending to the needs of the people and educating them on government policies.

“Miri Division, for instance comprises many districts, yet currently there is only one Temenggong, Pemanca with several Penghulus and Kapitans representing different races.

“The local population is growing fast, so there are requests for more community leaders to assist locals on various matters. The request for more community leaders from this association has been forwarded to the State secretary, Chief Minister’s Office and Resident’s Office for consideration and action,” he stated, adding that he is still waiting for feedback on the request.

He suggested the association organise a familiarisation trip to Kuching to learn the process flow at various government departments so that appointed community leaders know how things work and who to look for.

Also present were Pujut assemblyman cum mayor Adam Yii and Temenggong Yong Vui Seng.