Lee: Miri to implement Smart Mobility Initiative to improve traffic management, safety

MIRI (Feb 28): Smart Mobility Initiative (SMI) will be implemented under Miri Smart Traffic pilot project to upgrade traffic light junctions here in the effort to better improve urban traffic management and traffic safety, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Speaking to the press after a briefing on ‘Miri City Smart City Mobility’ at Miri City Hall today, Lee said the focus of the upgrade would be on the intelligent traffic light to help better manage the traffic flow.

The pilot project includes upgrading the traffic light control system; installing closed-circuit television (CCTV), 4G and wireless access point system; monitoring and controlling traffic centre display equipment in the Miri control centre; installation of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) for selected junctions and installation of radar speed advisory sign at junctions.

“Under the project, it will involve a total of 37 traffic light junctions, of which 19 are under Miri City Council and 18 under Public Works Department (JKR) to be upgraded with SMI.

“As part of this upgrade, Radar Speed Advisory Sign (RSAS) is introduced as speed monitoring system, particularly on roads where over limit speeding and traffic jumping often take place. Mind that, these two aspects are the main causes of accidents,” said Lee.

Radar speed signs are usually installed in areas where speeding is a concern or where vehicles come in close proximity to pedestrians, such as school zones, construction zones, residential areas and college campuses. In some instances, these signs are used to gather information to see if additional traffic control measures are needed.

He stressed that there will be increasing use of technology for urban traffic management and to make it happen, multi-agencies would have to work together in this.

“My ministry (MOT) will coordinate with Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), Road Transport Department (JPJ), Public Works Department (JKR) and police; there will be a team to look into this and implementing the SMI,” said Lee.

He also revealed that he had proposed to Miri City Council to set up a special committee on Miri Smart City.

“Because it is something new, it requires everyone involved to really focus on gathering all the expertise and relevant stakeholders to pursue this new technology.

“During the briefing, we were shown videos that were captured live, accidents on roads. In fact, all accidents are caused by human factor. We need all resources to focus and make it happen, in order to reduce accidents.”

At the same time, Lee also revealed that he had proposed to draw a Miri Traffic Master Plan.

“As the city continues to grow, there is crucial need for the master plan to implement better and systematic traffic infrastructure,” said Lee.

Also present were mayor and Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, councillors and representatives from SMA, JKR and MOT.