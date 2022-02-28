Minister calls on federal govt to expedite setting-up of Sarawak Cancer Centre

KUCHING (Feb 27): Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has called upon the federal government to expedite the construction of the highly-awaited Sarawak Cancer Centre.

In this regard, he said he had spoken to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob about it, but did not disclose any other details.

“Yesterday (Saturday), I spoke to the PM (Prime Minister) and asked him about the cancer centre; I cannot tell you the (Ismail Sabri’s) answer now.

“I need to report to ‘the boss’ (Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) first,” said Dr Sim at the launch of the ‘O-Arm Surgical Imaging System’ at Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) here yesterday.

Adding on Dr Sim, who is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said with the federal government having recognised Sarawak and Sabah as equal partners with Peninsular Malaysia, the next step for Sarawak would be to fight for its autonomy in healthcare in order to have better development and demand for the medical field in the state.

As such, he called for medical-related companies, including private hospitals, to cooperate with the Sarawak government towards ensuring better development of the state’s healthcare sector and improving the health and quality of life of Sarawakians.

In a statement made January this year, Dr Sim had said that the establishment of the cancer centre should be funded by the Ministry of Health (MoH), but he cited Abang Johari as having said that the state government ‘would do it through its own funding first, so that Sarawakians would not suffer’, pointing out that the federal government ‘would pay Sarawak later’.

Federal Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had told the Dewan Rakyat in November last year that the MoH was studying the proposal of setting up a cancer centre in Samarahan in expanding the services available to cancer patients in Sarawak.

Khairy had also said that the proposal would be brought up to the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) under the Prime Minister’s Department for consideration.

The proposed facility is estimated to cost between RM800 million and RM900 million.