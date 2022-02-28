Monitor three major projects in Spaoh for delays, Uggah tells JKR

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) has been told to closely monitor three major development projects in Spaoh, Betong which are under construction.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the three projects are the Bebuling Airport, Sungai Paku Bridge, and Debak-Tuie Road.

At a briefing by the JKR Betong office in Spaoh yesterday, the Bukit Saban assemblyman was informed that the Bebuling Airport project is 18.99 per cent behind schedule.

“The briefing revealed that the delay was chiefly caused by the construction of an access road to bring in the machinery and materials. Bad weather was another factor resulting in the project falling behind schedule,” he said.

Despite the delay, Uggah said the contractor has resolved the issues and is catching up on the delay with sufficient machinery and manpower at the site.

The RM108-million airport project is scheduled for completion on Sept 17 this year.

As for the Sungai Paku Bridge project at Tanjung Sebekut, he said this was 6.71 per cent behind schedule.

The delay was due to the slow performance by the contractor in terms of delayed arrival of construction materials from Peninsular Malaysia, and slow delivery of machinery and construction materials to the site, Uggah said.

The 100m-long steel arch bridge project worth RM26.75 million commenced on May 6 last year and was supposed to be completed on Nov 5 next year. The completion date has now been revised to Dec 21, 2023.

Uggah said all contractors must take note of the steps taken by JKR to speed up the implementation of the projects.

“They too must comply with all terms and conditions of their contracts,” he stressed.