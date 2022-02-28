More fish found dead in Friendship Park lake

KUCHING (Feb 28): Hundreds of fish were again found dead floating on the pond surface at the Malaysia-China Friendship Park, Jalan Song here earlier this morning.

This was revealed by a source via a Facebook posting, which showed photos of the park’s workers fishing the dead fishes out of the pond.

It is believed a similar incident occurred on Nov 18, 2018 at the park, which is maintained by the Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

A survey by The Borneo Post revealed a few dead fishes could still be seen floating on the park’s pond.

Most of the species of fish are believed to be of the Tinfoil Barb species, locally known as ‘Lampam Sungai’.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng when contacted today commented there could be a few factors as to why the fishes could have died.

Among them are over-feeding due to non-control of food given; over-crowding in the pond due to additional fish added to the pond and intermingling with the existing fish; or expired bread being thrown into the pond to feed the fish.

Wee said to ensure the same problem will not occur again, there might be a need to control the feeding of fishes in the pond, monitoring the time of feeding as well as checking what type of fish food is being thrown into the pond as well.

“We might not allow members of the public to put their fishes into the lake but we will discuss what is best,” he said.

Some members of the public who frequent the recreation park here had a shock after they saw the mass death of fish.

A few of them who were interviewed at the park commented they were sad to see the dead fishes.

“How can this happen? I think something needs to be done so that something like this does not happen anymore in the future,” said a woman who only wished to be identified as Suriati.

Meanwhile, security guards on duty at the park who were met by The Borneo Post at the time of the survey were also seemingly clueless when asked about the incident.

Although they acknowledged the incident occurred in the morning, they said they knew little of it apart from seeing the fishes dead in the pond.

“It is none of our business,” one of the security guards said.

In 2018, following a similar incident, MBKS issued a statement which reads: “Dead fish do appear at times and a number of factors may contribute to the cause such as the type of food people feed them.

“Although there are signs of ‘No Feeding’ at the lake, people, especially family members with children, will let their children throw food like bread and all sorts of fish food into the lake.

“The fear is the food may be oily or unsuitable for the fish.”

The statement also said the lake has a system to ensure adequacy of oxygen for the well-being of the fish and MBKS staff are also monitoring the lake’s water condition.

“Hopefully, all users of Friendship Park will assist us to look after the fish in the lake. It is the public themselves who help put the fish there and if they want to feed them, please use the recommended fish food,” the statement added.