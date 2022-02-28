No major corruption cases in Sarawak, says MACC Chief Commissioner

SIBU (Feb 28): There are no major corruption cases happening in Sarawak, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

“Sarawak should be proud because it is not the state with the highest corruption issue in Malaysia. The trend is not rising. It is stable and so far, from our record, there are no big (corruption) cases happening in Sarawak.

“The cases are usually quite generic,” Azam said, when asked to elaborate on a point during his sharing on ‘Integriti, Tadbir Urus dan AntiRasuah: Cabaran dan Masa Hadapan’, prior to the ‘Majlis Amanat Perdana Integriti’ 2022 event here today.

Despite that, he proposed for the Sarawak government to look into procurement and power abuse issues.

Azam pointed out that some public officers probably do not understand the law, especially on power abuse.

In view of this, he said that he is going to get MACC Sarawak to roll out more education programmes to create a better understanding on the subject matter.

“I am going to mobilise my Sarawak state (MACC) to make more education programmes for Sarawak state officers and also to political parties to understand about this abuse of power issues,” he added.

Azam said he could see the good support given to MACC by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“And we, MACC will support. Having the Integrity and Ombudsman Unit, and I think about 80 certified integrity officers – that shows the kind of initiative by Sarawak government to enhance the governance and integrity of public officers in Sarawak,” Azam added.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, represented Abang Johari to officiate at the event.