Sarawak govt to set up university in Telaga Air to develop quality ummah, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Sarawak government will set up a university near Kampung Trombol in Telaga Air as one of its efforts to develop a quality ummah, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Sarawak’s goal is to become a high-income and developed state by 2030 and that is why the government has built roads, coastal roads, bridges, university bodies and so on.

“Soon we will develop a university near Kampung Trombol and if the problem is scholarship, we will give a scholarship loan through Yayasan Sarawak to make it easier for our children to enter (the) university,” he said when officiating at the 61st Sarawak State Level Al-Quran Recitation and Memorisation Ceremony at the Majma Hall of the Sarawak Islamic Complex here last night.

At the ceremony, Abang Johari also invited Muslims to deepen their knowledge of the world as well as the knowledge of the hereafter.

He said deepening the knowledge of the hereafter alone is not enough to produce a quality ummah.

Abang Johari said in the history of Islam itself, there are many Islamic scholars who have changed human civilisation and contributed to the stability of the ummah in various fields.

“When I announced the policy until 2030 to use digital, I am confident that we can explore new fields, especially the Muslims.

“Coincidentally, the top leadership of the state are Muslims who are trusted by the people.

“With the trust and confidence of the people of Sarawak in the current government, the Sarawak government is determined to elevate the state to be a high-income and developed state with a more structured economy and our position is respected by others,” he said.

Also present were Chief Minister’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Minister Responsible for Islamic Affairs Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Sarawak Islamic Council President Datu Misnu Taha and others.