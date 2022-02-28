Sarawak records 442 new Covid-19 cases, one death

KUCHING (Feb 28): Sarawak on Monday recorded 442 new Covid-19 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said the new cases pushed the total tally recorded in the state to 259,812.

Of the new cases, 241 were asymptomatic (Category 1) while another 119 cases were classified under Category 2 (mild symptoms).

There was one case each in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) and Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support).

On the breakdown of cases by district, Kuching continued to top the list with 192 cases followed by Miri (101), Sibu (69), Bintulu (16), Kapit (13), Samarahan (9), Mukah (8), Dalat (7), Sarikei (5), Lundu (3), Bau (3) while Saratok, Kanowit, Song, Tatau and Meradong all recorded two cases each.

Daro, Selangau, Sri Aman, Pakan, Serian and Lawas districts each recorded one new case.

No new Covid-19 clusters were reported today and the number of active clusters in Sarawak remains at three.

SDMC said there was one Covid-19 related fatality reported in Sibu Hospital on Feb 26 involving a 74-year-old woman with a medical history of hypertension.

Meanwhile, the committee said the police issued 11 compounds for failing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Five compounds were issued for not wearing face mask, four compounds for premises owners failing to display the maximum number of customers allowed and two for individuals failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering manually when entering a premises.

Apart from that, SDMC said a total of 107 new Person Under Surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded today and there are currently a total of 285 PUS cases quarantined state-wide.