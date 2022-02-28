STB introduces over 88 tour packages as part of Sia Sitok Sarawak campaign

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) today announced the launch of its Sia Sitok Sarawak (SSS) 3.0 and Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation (SSSA) 2.0 campaign.

The SSS 3.0 campaign is launched exclusively for Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians residing in Sarawak with work permits and they will be able to enjoy over 88 exciting packages for tours and activities throughout the state, including day trips and multi-day trips.

The SSSA 2.0 campaign on the other hand will offer attractive staycation packages at local hotels and resorts under the Malaysian Association of Hotel’s Sarawak Chapter.

The booking period for both deals start from March 1 to April 30, while the travel period is from March 1 until May 31.

According to STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor, the campaigns were launched as a measure to boost the local tourism industry during the pandemic as well as to revive the state’s economy.

“We are heartened this homegrown brand and campaign has grown from strength to strength — cementing our confidence in the culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals (or CANFF) of our state.

“With SSS 3.0 and SSSA 2.0, we have expanded the number of packages available, giving Sarawakians even more opportunites to discover the uniqueness of the state,” said Sharzede.

STB said ultimately, they want Sarawakians to explore their own backyards and become tourism ambassadors for other travellers around the world.

“We urge Sarawakians to leverage on this exclusive opportunity and grab the limited SSS 3.0 and SSSA 2.0 deals.

“There is no better way to travel than with friends and family and what better opportunity than to discover the beautiful culture, adventure and nature in Sarawak. Do not miss this opportunity!”

Sharzede said STB was optimistic the campaigns will contribute towards realising the state’s tourism targets for the year.

“(The year) 2022 is a chapter of resilience, resurgence and growth for the travel industry and STB will continue focusing on building and creating new ways of doing business beyond the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

Among the enticing packages and activities up for grabs include the Kuching Sunset Night Cycling ride, which covers 85 per cent of Kuching’s sights as listed by The Lonely Planet.

Individuals can also explore the Bung Jagoi Heritage Centre, an old Bidayuh village established 175 years ago, or hop onto the Irrawaddy Dolphin Morning Cruise.

For those looking to explore central Sarawak, STB said travellers can either head to the Central Coastal Villages Exploration in Bruit, Daro and Matu; a three day, two night Bakun getaway or visit Mukah, known as the Melanau heartland for three days and two nights.

For those looking to check Mulu off their bucket list, they can explore the Unesco heritage site by registering for a 4D/3N Mulu 4 Show Caving Tour or a 5D/4N Mulu/Pinnacles Tour to view the magnificent Mulu Pinnacle.

Alternatively, travellers can climb Mount Murud, go for some relaxing downtime by golfing at the Eastwood Golf Club Miri or experience Lun Bawang heritage in Bario.

For more information, visit their website.