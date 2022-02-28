Taib to take oath of office as TYT for third term tomorrow

KUCHING (Feb 28): Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud will be sworn in as Yang di-Pertua Negeri for the third term tomorrow.

The ceremony will take place at the Lepau in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex starting 3pm.

The livestream of the ceremony will be broadcast by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) on its Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Taib, who turns 86 on May 21, is Sarawak’s seventh Head of State.

He succeeded the post from Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Muhamad Salahuddin on March 1, 2014.

He had stepped down as the state’s fourth Chief Minister a day earlier, having held the post for 33 years since March 26, 1981.

He took his oath-of-office as Yang di-Pertua Negeri for the second term four years ago.