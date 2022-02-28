Trans Paint more than ready to take on other big brands, says MD

KUCHING (Feb 28): Trans Paint is more than ready to take on other big brands in the market, says its managing director Joseph Lau.

According to him, the manufacturer of decorative and industrial paints and coating materials has more than doubled in size and market share, noticeably over the past 10 years, with good regional distribution and representation.

“With a natural desire to grow steadily, the management has targeted not only larger opportunities, but also a broader range of markets.

“The mere fact that our products have been well received throughout this region should stand as a sufficient testament to the expertise, depth of acquired experience and quality of both the products and services provided by the company as a whole,” he said in his speech at the ‘Trans Paint Nu-Cote Weather Seven Years Warranty Upgrade Launch’ on Saturday night.

Lau, who is also the president of Sarawak Manufacturers Association (SMA), said his team met Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg two years ago to seek support for locally-manufactured products, especially from the government agencies.

“The Chief Minister not only concurred with the idea, but he continued to acknowledge that the manufacturing sector would be the key contributor to economic growth in the following 10 years.

“Having said that, it is only right for the manufacturers to reciprocate by giving our assurance to provide quality consistency, competitive pricing and most important of all, good service in all aspect or our products,” said Lau.

He also said businesses had seen the supply chains interrupted, the demand for their products and services declined, shortages in supply and input – the economic disruption that had pushed them to make adjustments in order to survive.

In this regard, he expressed hope for the crisis to come to an end soon.

Meanwhile, Yung Kong Hardware managing director Henry Hii said the manufacturing sector contributed almost 27 per cent of Sarawak’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, and this is expected to increase to 29 per cent in 2030, in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 launched by the Chief Minister in July last year.

Henry also called upon all quarters to support local manufacturers, especially those employing only local labour and supportive of the local economy, and also having been accredited under relevant management and product standards.

“Empowering the local manufacturing sector will also facilitate growth in the services sector such as transport and logistics, financial and legal services, as well as design and creative services,” said Henry, highlighting the importance of promoting the ‘Made In Sarawak’ theme in all possible areas of the state’s administration and operations as the launch pad for qualified local manufacturers.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang who is also Padawan Municipal Council chairman, Temenggong Dato Tan Joo Phoi, YKGI Group founder Datuk Seri Dr Peter Hii, Yung Kong Group chairman Dato Dominic Hii, Yung Kong Group vice-chairman Kapitan Dato Phillip Hii, ASTEEL Group managing director Dato Sri Victor Hii, Yung Kong Group chief executive Francis Hii, Yung Kong Metal Works chief executive Louis Hii, and Yung Kong Construction managing director Michael Kiew were also present at the Saturday night event.