Voon raises fears on Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on Malaysia

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Russia-Ukraine conflict will have an impact on the economy as a whole and it is better for us to be prepared for the worst, opined Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan.

In a press statement yesterday, he said the government may need to think of stockpiling food for an emergency, especially sugar, rice and oil, to overcome possible shortage caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The country also needs to prepare against supply chain chokeholds and leaps in prices of raw materials, food, oil and gas,” he said.

He reiterated that the war can jeopardise the entire supply chain and business sectors, slow down economic activities, fuel inflation, thus causing rising prices of food and materials.

“Most Malaysians are not rich and they will be affected the most as they may spend higher share of their income on food, petrol for their cars and gas for their domestic use,” he added.

Similarly, he said the government needs to ensure sufficient supply of medicines and medical equipment for the needs of the people in the country.

“If superpowers get themselves involved directly or indirectly in the war, it is better for us to be prepared for the worst as we do not know how long this war will last.

“Therefore, let us all pray it will end soon,” he said, while expressing hope that the conflict could be resolved diplomatically.