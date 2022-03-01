Blueprint 2022 set to boost IPD Kuching’s service delivery, says district police chief

KUCHING (March 1): The Kuching District police headquarters (IPD) have introduced a blueprint set to help guide members of the force towards achieving the best service delivery to the public.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the IPD Kuching Blueprint 2022 was outlined in connection with the 215th Police Day celebration, set for this March 25.

According to him, the blueprint consists of 15 initiatives set to enhance the aspects of upholding law and order, governance and integrity within the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) force, curbing criminal activities such as online gambling and scams, patrolling and surveillance, handling complaints and public feedback, traffic control and monitoring including enforcement of traffic laws, disaster management, as well as investigating cases of missing persons and sudden death.

He also pointed out three focus areas as outlined by the Inspector General of Police (IGP): empowering integrity, empowering the delivery system, services and support policies, and continuing government’s efforts in maintaining the well-being of society.

“It is my responsibility to respond to the challenges placed by the IGP by mobilising all the expertise, energy resources and efforts available in IPD Kuching to ensure that these three focus areas could be achieved and implemented in this district.

“We, at IPD Kuching, have also introduced a motto, ‘Perkhidmatan Diterima dan Dirasai’ (Services Received and Felt), to signify our capability and readiness as a security force in providing our services to society wholeheartedly.

“This is significant as a new paradigm shift and also a holistic improvement for us to ensure that all the services we are rendering to the communities in Kuching District would get good response, and for everyone to feel the impact from all the efforts made,” Ahsmon told reporters after launching IPD Kuching Blueprint 2022 yesterday.

He also highlighted one of the 15 initiatives, the ‘Back to Basics’, which stressed on upholding the sanctity and enforcement of existing laws governing members of the police force, especially with regard to those found to be involved in crimes.

“We have no choice – we need the ‘Back to Basics’ in PDRM.

“IPD Kuching has received a total of 27 complaints over misconduct of police personnel, with nine disciplinary investigation papers having been opened.

“As cited in the Police Day 2021 motto ‘Integriti Amalan Kita’ (Integrity is Our Practice), this is the commitment of IPD Kuching – we never compromise with police personnel who are involved in crimes or having disciplinary problems,” he said.

On the ‘Face-to-Face Handling of Complaints’ initiative, Ahsmon highlighted the need to go back to this concept where police and the complainants could physically meet.

“This way, they (complainants) would be confident that the police are actually ready and willing to take action on their complaints, instead of only taking notes or putting the reports in writing, or responding to them via online,” he said.

On the ‘Zon Pemutihan 10’ initiative, he said it tagged 10 hotspots in Kuching that needed full and aggressive attention to eradicate the criminal activities there.

“The criminal activities include those related to narcotics, violation of traffic rules and any form of social crime – all should be given top priority.

“The enforcement should be overseen by the station chiefs throughout the city.

“In this regard, we hope to make some significant achievements,” said Ahsmon, listing Samariang, Samariang Batu, Bormill Estate, and Taman BDC as among the areas under their radar.