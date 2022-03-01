Borneo Cultures Museum to open next week, online bookings for March now available

KUCHING (March 1): Sarawak’s much-anticipated Borneo Cultures Museum will welcome visitors on Wednesday next week (March 9) with online bookings for the month now open to the public.

In a Facebook post, the museum said visitors would be divided into morning and afternoon sessions, with a limit of 300 slots per session.

The morning session is from 9am to 1pm on weekdays and from 9.30am to 1pm on weekends and public holidays.

For the afternoon session slots, visitors can choose to either visit the museum on weekdays between 1pm and 4.45pm or from 1pm to 4.35pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

Each submission is for one person and bookings are to be made by 4pm the day before the selected date.

For tour or school group bookings with a maximum of 20 persons in a group, organisers can email bcm@sarawak.gov.my.

Entrance to the museum is free for the first three months.

The Borneo Cultures Museum, touted the biggest in Malaysia and second largest in Southeast Asia, is scheduled to be officially opened by Governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud on Friday (March 4).

It is the first museum to be certified under the Green Building Index.

The five-storey building consists of permanent exhibitions, children’s gallery, function room, VIP room, auditorium, restaurant, canteen, a souvenir shop, as well as an arts and crafts gallery.

A total of 6,628 square metres has been allocated for exhibition space in the new building and the total floor space for the museum and its annexed building is around 31,000 square metres.

Members of the public can pre-book their visits at https://museum.sarawak.gov.my.

Only a maximum of 500 persons are allowed to be in the building at a time.