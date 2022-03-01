Corruption in Sarawak ‘generic’, no major cases, says MACC chief

SIBU (March 1): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has not received any report of major cases happening in Sarawak, said its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

“Sarawak should be proud because it is not a state with the highest corruption issue in Malaysia.

“From our record, there are no big cases happening in Sarawak. The cases usually are quite generic,” he told The Borneo Post here yesterday, without elaborating further.

Azam, who earlier delivered an address at the ‘Majlis Amanat Perdana Integriti 2022’ event, however proposed that the state government look at enhancing two areas, namely procurement and the issue of abuse of power.

He believes there are civil servants who are unclear about the law, especially on power abuse, and will instruct MACC Sarawak to roll out more education programmes to create a better understanding on the subject matter.

He also praised the state government for having an Integrity and Ombudsman portfolio under the Chief Minister’s Department, an initiative he said MACC fully supported.

“Having the Integrity and Ombudsman unit, I think about 80 certified integrity officers, shows the kind of initiative by the Sarawak government to enhance its governance and the integrity of public officers in Sarawak.”

The ‘Majlis Amanat Perdana Integriti 2022’ event here yesterday was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.