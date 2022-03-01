DCM: Sarawak mulls setting-up of charging stations for EVs in residential areas

KUCHING (March 1): Housing estates and condominiums here may soon be equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles (EV), says Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

According to him, the Ministry for Public Health, Housing and Local Government would start looking into the installation of this facility to provide more convenience to EV drivers in the city.

“I will ask the ministry and the councils to start looking at infrastructures supporting the EVs.

“We want to see what are the things required between housing developers and councils so that we can facilitate the growth of the EV ecosystem,” he said when officiating at the opening of the new BMW i DC (Direct Current) fast-charging facility at Regas Premium Auto Kuching here yesterday, where Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng was also present.

Dr Sim, who is also the minister in charge of public health, housing and local governments in Sarawak, said there were only a few charging station facilities here at the moment.

“If we were to encourage more people to adopt EVs, then housing estates or condominiums would need to have this facility so that these vehicles could be charged,” he said.

In this regard, the minister commended BMW Group Malaysia and Regas Group for taking the initiative of setting up its fast-charging facility here.

“This development of better infrastructure to accelerate the uptake of electro-mobility amongst motorists in Sarawak is a move that we warmly welcome from all stakeholders in the industry.

“The confidence shown by BMW Group Malaysia and Regas Group over the viability of electrifying the automotive industry here aligns with our goals for sustainable mobility as well,” he said.

Dr Sim also expressed hope for more automakers to take inspiration from this initiative and would work collaboratively in bringing up the ecosystem for electro-mobility in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Regas Premium Auto marketing manager Jolene Tay described the BMW i DC fast-charging facility as one of only two DC fast-charging facilities currently available in Sarawak.

“As the sole authorised BMW dealer in Sarawak, Regas Premium Auto is honoured to be able to represent the future of electrified mobility here,” she said.

At the event, Dr Sim also unveiled the BMW iX – the first all-electric BMW sports activity vehicle.

The new range is available for viewing at Regas Premium Auto Kuching at No8, Jalan Tun Jugah here for a limited time only.

For more information, click here.