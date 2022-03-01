Dewan Rakyat Speaker: Agong gives consent to 12 laws passed by Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (March 1): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has given his consent to the 12 laws that were passed during the Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said five of the laws were the Supply Act 2022 (Budget 2022); Trade Descriptions Act (Amendment) 2021; Advocates Ordinance (Sabah) (Amendment) Act 2021; Finance Act 2021; Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Amendment) Act 2021.

The others are the Malaysian Space Board Act; Small Estate (Distribution) (Amendment) Act 2021; Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Act 2021; Constitution (Amendment) Act 2021 (related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63); Copyright (Amendment) Act 2021; Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2021 and the Malaysia Deposit Insurance Corporation (Amendment) Act 2021.

Azhar also informed a message from Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim on the approval by the Senate to all the 16 bills that were passed by the Dewan Rakyat at the Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament.

With the Parliament in session now, Azhar reminded all members of the House to adhere to all the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the parliamentary session to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I wish to remind all Honourable Members to wear the face mask, except when speaking in the Dewan Rakyat. The Honourable Members are also required to undergo the Covid-19 screening every Monday and Wednesday in Parliament,” he said. — Bernama