Disabled Serian boy missing in jungle found safe

KUCHING (March 1): A disabled boy reported missing in a jungle at Kampung Mongkos in Serian, near here around noon on Sunday was found at 3pm yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, rescuers with the help of villagers found the boy safe about one kilometre from his house.

The department spokesperson said a search and rescue was initiated after a police report was lodged Sunday.

“He was found safe about 1km from his house and later taken Bunan Gega Health Clinic for a checkup,” added the spokesperson.