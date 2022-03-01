Dr Sim tests positive for Covid-19, says result came ‘as a shock’

KUCHING (March 1): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post, Dr Sim shared that a polymerase chain reaction (rt-PCR) test taken prior to an official overseas trip showed he was positive for the coronavirus.

He said the positive result came “as a shock” as he had been doing daily self-testing, always double masked, washed his hands frequently, and followed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also said he had not displayed any symptoms and his self-tests every morning had also been negative.

“It shows how infectious and how hard (it is) to fight the Covid-19 Omicron surge,” he wrote in the post late last night.

Dr Sim also said that as part of living with the virus, he had reported his case through MySejahtera and is now self-isolating and self-monitoring for seven days according to the latest SOPs from the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“My sincere apologies for those who came into contact with me over the last few days. Please follow the latest MoH SOPs on close contact.

“Let’s pray for my speedy recovery together,” he added.

Dr Sim – who is Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government – also shared an infographic of the latest SOPs upon close contact.

The latest MoH measures include no longer requiring fully-vaccinated asymptomatic close contacts aged 18 and above to undergo a Home Surveillance Order (HSO), but only to take an antigen rapid test kit (RTK) on the first and third day after exposure to Covid-19 positive cases.

Fully-vaccinated close contacts with symptoms have to undergo HSO for five days, and take the antigen RTK on the fifth day.