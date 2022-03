SIBU (March 1): Three family members perished in a fire that broke out at two houses in Kampung Bahagia Jaya earlier tonight.

The fire that broke out at around 8.30pm claimed the lives of a grandmother, her son and her granddaughter.

It is believed that 19 firefighters from the Sungai Merah Fire Station and Sibu Fire Station were despatched to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.