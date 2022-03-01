Hajiji: Sabah won’t change ‘Chief Minister’ title to ‘Premier’

KOTA KINABALU (March 1): There is no plan to change the term ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’ in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the Chief Minister title was good enough.

“The state of Sabah has no plan in changing the name.

“I think the name of Chief Minister is good enough,” he said after launching the Baiduri initiative here on Tuesday.

Hajiji said this when asked whether Sabah will follow Sarawak’s move to amend its State Constitution to change the term ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’, which takes effect March 1.

It was official on March 1 that the Chief Minister of Sarawak will now be addressed in English as the ‘Premier of Sarawak’ and in Bahasa Malaysia as ‘Premier Sarawak’.